The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 27.40 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,278.60 ($16.70). 4,525,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,033 ($26.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,332.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,153.62.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

