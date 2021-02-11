The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.00. 90,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

