The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

