The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 62683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.