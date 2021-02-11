The Graph Price Reaches $2.11 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 164.1% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.01117434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.05460026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044057 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031708 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

