The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $36.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.87. 31,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,911. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.