The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

