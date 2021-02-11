The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,973 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 6.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.01 and a 200-day moving average of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

