The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

