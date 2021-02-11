The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.25 for the period.

The Macerich stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -144.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised The Macerich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.54.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

