The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

MTW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 2,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.24 million, a PE ratio of -44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

