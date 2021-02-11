The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.63

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.63 and traded as high as $92.90. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 1,879,655 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £543.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

