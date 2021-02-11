The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $122.49 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $109.77 million and $122.49 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 658,227,901 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

