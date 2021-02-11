The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,832 shares of company stock valued at $23,778,838. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day moving average of $178.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

