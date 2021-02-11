The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

