The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.40

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 11703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 344,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

