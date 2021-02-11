The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $961.03

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $961.03 and traded as high as $995.00. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $978.00, with a volume of 518,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 994.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 961.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72.

In other The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) news, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

