The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $344.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.