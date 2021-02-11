The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.43 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

