The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,730 ($22.60).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,251.43 ($16.35).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,948 ($25.45) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,988.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,600.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

