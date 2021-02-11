The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

