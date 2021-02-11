The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 354,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

