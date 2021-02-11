The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $25.50 at Citigroup

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

NYSE WU traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $28,074,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675,956 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

