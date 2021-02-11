TheStreet Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

