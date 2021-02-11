TheStreet Upgrades Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) to “C-“

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AWRE opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Aware has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, CFO David Brian Barcelo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,657.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.26% of Aware worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

