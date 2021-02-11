TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $393,129.78

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $393,129.78 and approximately $2.76 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.00383456 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.