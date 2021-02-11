Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $881,587.22

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $881,587.22 and approximately $78.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007540 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009790 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

