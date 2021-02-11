TMX Group’s (X) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$144.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$141.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of X opened at C$127.43 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

