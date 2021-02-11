Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.