TOP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,337.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $9.65 million and $80,337.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

