TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.57.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average is $173.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.61.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

