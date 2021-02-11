TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.58 ($50.09).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €34.75 ($40.88) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.07.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

