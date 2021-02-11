Touchstone Exploration’s (PBEGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

