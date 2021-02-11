Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the January 14th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLUBQ stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,281. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.