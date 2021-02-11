Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $454.00

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $454.00, but opened at $437.00. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) shares last traded at $455.40, with a volume of 227,273 shares changing hands.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

In related news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

