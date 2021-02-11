TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Shares Gap Up to $87.50

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $91.50. TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

TGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market cap of £66.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

