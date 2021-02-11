Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) were down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 2,344,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,120,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.