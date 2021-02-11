TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $30.02 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $815.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.16.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 403.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

