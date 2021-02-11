Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 150 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $5,600,020. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $185.29 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $189.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.