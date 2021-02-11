Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,160 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

