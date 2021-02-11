Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 770 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CARR opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

