Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.