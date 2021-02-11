Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 280 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold a total of 152,114 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.