Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

