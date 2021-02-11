Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.61 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

