TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,705. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

