Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $354,471.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,600.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.