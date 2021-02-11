TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

