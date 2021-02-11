TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TriState Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSC. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $667.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 376,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

