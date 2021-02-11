Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $680.00

Shares of Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82), with a volume of 94427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

The firm has a market cap of £313.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 577.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

